“MBW understands that Apple has acquired Platoon, the London-based creative services firm founded in 2016 by music industry veteran Denzyl Feigelson and LoveFilm co-founder, Saul Klein,” Tim Ingham reports for Music Business Worldwide. “Platoon has developed a raft of early-stage artists in the UK and US over the past two years who have gone on to make waves in the global business.”

“The company worked with the likes of Stateside breakout act Billie Eilish before she signed to Interscope in 2017, in addition to UK stars Stefflon Don and Jorja Smith,” Ingham reports. “Other acts who have worked with Platoon across the firm’s suite of video, audio and marketing services include Jacob Banks (before signing to Interscope), Rex Orange County (before signing with AWAL), Mr Eazi and YEBBA, amongst many others.”

“Prior to launching Platoon, Feigelson worked with Apple for over 15 years across live events and artist relations,” Ingham reports. “MBW understands that Feigelson will now lead Platoon’s team of 12 full-time employees from its Tileyard HQ in London, where it has two recording studios. Platoon will continue to support artists across areas including tour support, original content, social media marketing and global expansion strategies.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s new direct line to emerging artists for Apple Music and Apple Music only.