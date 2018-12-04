“What price Apple to buy Tesla in 2019? Denmark’s Saxo Bank thinks it knows,” Andrew Cave writes for Forbes. “The forecast is second on the company’s just-released ten ‘outrageous predictions for 2019’ list of ‘unlikely but underappreciated events which, if they were to occur, could send shockwaves across financial markets.'”

“Tesla would be worth $90 billion – at the $520-per-share price that fintech specialist Saxo is tipping it to be taken out at,” Cave writes. “Saxo says its rationale is that Apple will realise that if it wants to deepen its reach into the lives of its user base, ‘the next frontier is the automobile,’ as cars become more digitally-connected.”

“If that sounds too far-fetched, just try some of Saxo’s other ‘outrageous predictions,'” Cave writes. “He bank reckons 2019 could be the year that President Trump fires Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn sends the pound and the dollar to parity by becoming UK prime minister in a snap general election and Germany enters recession”

MacDailyNews Take: We predict that, this time next year, Saxo will make more outrageous predictions of which few if any will also materialize.