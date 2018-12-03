“The AirPods truly-wireless earbuds are on track to be Apple’s best growth product for the foreseeable future, according to Ming-Chi Kuo,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “Kuo said that Apple will release an ‘upgraded model with wireless charging support’ in the first quarter of 2019.

“Kuo also said an all-new design AirPods is currently on track to launch in early 2020,” Mayo reports. “Kuo forecasts dramatic unit growth for AirPods with units rising from 16 million units in 2017 to over 100 million by 2021. He calls them Apple’s most popular accessory ever.”

“Kuo refers to the 1Q2019 update as a ‘model with wireless charging support,’ which at first sounds like the wireless charging case Apple originally announced with the AirPower mat in September 2017,” Mayo reports. “Kuo does not go into detail about what the ‘all-new design’ 2020 AirPods will feature. Previous rumors have suggested features like sweat resistance, Hey Siri integration and more.”

MacDailyNews Take: We want this new charging cases, if only to have the light on the outside where it belongs!