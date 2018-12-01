“The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq will close on Wednesday to honor former President George H.W. Bush following his death, spokespeople confirmed Saturday,” Chris Mills Rodrigo reports for The Hill.

“NYSE spokeswoman Kristen Kaus told The Hill that the exchange will also observe a minute of silence on Monday in honor of the late president, who died on Friday,” Rodrigo reports. “The Nasdaq will also observe a moment of silence on Monday, with spokesman Will Briganti saying it ‘plans to close its U.S. equities and options markets on December 5 in honor of the national day of mourning.'”

“President Trump has called for a national day of mourning on Wednesday and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for 30 days following Bush’s death,” Rodrigo reports. “The White House said Saturday that Trump and first lady Melania Trump would also attend funeral services for the late president at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Specifics on the funeral have not yet been released.”

Read more in the full article here.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was among many notable people worldwide who sent his sympathies to the Bush family:

We have lost a great American. Service defined President George H.W. Bush’s life, and he taught all of us about leadership, sacrifice and decency. We send our deepest sympathies to the Bush family. — Apple CEO Tim Cook

MacDailyNews Take: