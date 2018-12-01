“The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq will close on Wednesday to honor former President George H.W. Bush following his death, spokespeople confirmed Saturday,” Chris Mills Rodrigo reports for The Hill.

“NYSE spokeswoman Kristen Kaus told The Hill that the exchange will also observe a minute of silence on Monday in honor of the late president, who died on Friday,” Rodrigo reports. “The Nasdaq will also observe a moment of silence on Monday, with spokesman Will Briganti saying it ‘plans to close its U.S. equities and options markets on December 5 in honor of the national day of mourning.'”

“President Trump has called for a national day of mourning on Wednesday and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for 30 days following Bush’s death,” Rodrigo reports. “The White House said Saturday that Trump and first lady Melania Trump would also attend funeral services for the late president at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Specifics on the funeral have not yet been released.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook was among many notable people worldwide who sent his sympathies to the Bush family:

We have lost a great American. Service defined President George H.W. Bush’s life, and he taught all of us about leadership, sacrifice and decency. We send our deepest sympathies to the Bush family. — Apple CEO Tim Cook

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life. Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018

Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship. I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts. https://t.co/1CYdrIeKmz — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2018

I already miss the greatest human being that I will ever know. Love you Dad! — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) December 1, 2018

THREAD: #GenDunford on the passing of President @GeorgeHWBush: “The life of President George Herbert Walker Bush is an inspiration to all Americans. Today, we remember and honor his example of character, leadership, and service. pic.twitter.com/90uP7EHNVa — The Joint Staff (@thejointstaff) December 1, 2018

In coordination with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, I am honored to announce today that the late President George H.W. Bush will lie in state in the United States Capitol Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/W6oKZWx0gQ — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 1, 2018

The Secret Service sends our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Former President George H.W. Bush. Timberwolf, you defined patriotism and leadership throughout your life of service to this country and you will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/qof2DRNX0B — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 1, 2018

The Queen pays tribute to George H.W. Bush, saying he was a "great friend and ally" of the UK, and a patriot who served his country "with honour and distinction" during WWIIhttps://t.co/Bm9EofsXZy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 1, 2018

President George Herbert Walker Bush was the epitome of a public servant. He loved America with all of his heart and served her as fully and completely as anyone ever has. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/IaLM1VW19x — Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) December 1, 2018

President Bush's greatest legacy is the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), extending freedom and independence & dramatically changing the lives of millions of Americans. May he RIP. https://t.co/mTBcUZ14rc — Ted Kennedy Jr. (@TedKennedyJR) December 1, 2018

Our @USNavy mourns the loss of President George H.W. Bush. The country has lost a great leader and we have lost a true shipmate. He epitomized integrity, accountability, initiative, and toughness in the service of our nation. – @CNORichardson pic.twitter.com/I6Tw1lMQTW — U.S. Pacific Fleet (@USPacificFleet) December 1, 2018

George H.W. Bush's commitment to public service and a better America will always remain with us. We send our deepest sympathy and prayers to the Bush family. #Bush41 — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) December 1, 2018

George H.W. Bush was a beloved father & grandfather, a war hero, a public servant, & a class act. In my experiences w/ him, I always valued his desire to listen, look at evidence & ask for ideas, even from people w/ different beliefs. My heart goes out to the entire Bush family. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 1, 2018

President George H.W. Bush exemplified selfless public service. Kindness. Decency. Integrity. Country over Party. May 41 RIP and his extraordinary life continue to inspire generations to serve. You will be sorely missed. My condolences to the Bush family. — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) December 1, 2018

CBS News veteran Bob Schieffer covered George H.W. Bush since his first run for the White House in 1980. On @CBSThisMorning, he reflects on covering the 41st president: "He was truly one of the kindest people that I ever knew" https://t.co/1L8cuzsD3q pic.twitter.com/PwBQwENtco — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 1, 2018

Bill Clinton just published a heartfelt story about George H.W. Bush's kind Oval Office note https://t.co/uzJ9JRfLcH pic.twitter.com/tjGUOTPIPW — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) December 1, 2018