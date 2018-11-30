The recipient of the Anti-Defamation League’s 2018 Courage Against Hate Award, Apple CEO Tim Cook, will be a speaker at the ADL’s 2018 Never Is Now event on December 3, 2018, which runs from 9am-6pm in the Metropolitan Pavilion on 125 West 18th Street in Manhattan.

Beginning at 3:20pm, Apple CEO Tim Cook will be presented with ADL’s 2018 Courage Against Hate Award.

Never Is Now is ADL’s Annual Summit on Anti-Semitism and Hate. As ADL’s signature annual event, it is at its core, a one day conference focused on understanding contemporary drivers and dynamics of anti-Semitism. At Never Is Now, attendees can hear from experts, academics and leaders in the fight against anti-Semitism, bigotry and all forms of hatred.

The even will be live-streamed here: https://livestream.com/ADL/NeverIsNow

The ADL’s profile on Apple CEO Tim Cook is here.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to Tim on receiving the Anti-Defamation League’s 2018 Courage Against Hate Award! Racial prejudice, anti-Semitism, or hatred of anyone with different beliefs has no place in the human mind or heart. — Billy Graham I don’t stand for anti-Semitism. We can’t have that. — Charles Barkley Anti-Semitism is a noxious weed that should be cut out. — William Howard Taft