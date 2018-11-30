“Fed up with years of waiting for Apple to implement anti-spam measures for iPhones, India’s telecom regulator TRAI threatened in July to ban iPhones from the country’s cellular networks if Apple didn’t approve a government-developed Do Not Disturb app by January 2019,” Jeremy Horwitz reports for VentureBeat. “With that deadline fast approaching, an Apple spokesperson in India has confirmed that the app become available today in the iOS App Store.”

“The app, titled TRAI DND – Do Not Disturb, promises to help Indian consumers curb unwanted phone calls and text messages — an issue that has become hugely problematic within the country,” Horwitz reports. “Apple wouldn’t allow the app to be released to iOS users, citing privacy concerns, though it agreed to cooperate on a version of the app that wouldn’t share a user’s call or message logs with Indian authorities.”

“It’s unclear whether the version of DND released in the App Store implements additional privacy protections beyond what was originally devised by TRAI,” Horwitz reports. “The registration process appears to leverage the SMS/Call Reporting framework Apple recently introduced into iOS, tying reporting directly into the Phone and Messages applications, and sharing only specific spam content with authorities.”

