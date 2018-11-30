“The app, titled TRAI DND – Do Not Disturb, promises to help Indian consumers curb unwanted phone calls and text messages — an issue that has become hugely problematic within the country,” Horwitz reports. “Apple wouldn’t allow the app to be released to iOS users, citing privacy concerns, though it agreed to cooperate on a version of the app that wouldn’t share a user’s call or message logs with Indian authorities.”
“It’s unclear whether the version of DND released in the App Store implements additional privacy protections beyond what was originally devised by TRAI,” Horwitz reports. “The registration process appears to leverage the SMS/Call Reporting framework Apple recently introduced into iOS, tying reporting directly into the Phone and Messages applications, and sharing only specific spam content with authorities.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Looks like a workable compromise has been met!
