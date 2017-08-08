“Telecom regulator TRAI [Telecom Regulatory Authority of India] has accused iPhone maker Apple of engaging in ‘data colonisation’ in India and being ‘anti-consumer’ by not allowing customers to pass on details about pesky calls and unwanted messages to authorities as well as their mobile operators,” Pankaj Doval reports for The Times of India.

“The matter has remained unresolved over the last one year and has now led to an attack on the American electronics giant by R S Sharma, chairman of Trai,” Doval reports. “‘While Google’s Android supports our Do-Not-Disturb (DND) app, Apple has just been discussing, discussing, and discussing. They have not done anything,’ Sharma told TOI.”

“The app has the capability to procure SMS details and call records of an individual from the phone’s messages column and call-log records. This would enable a customer to report the number sending unsolicited messages or making pesky calls straight to Trai from the app, following which action could be taken,” Doval reports. “However, Apple has not allowed such a convergence on its iOS platform, leading customers of the premium device maker exasperated. ‘So basically you (Apple) are violating the right of the user to willingly share his/her own data with the regulator or with any third party of his/her choice. If a customer wants to share financial transaction data with his/her bank, for getting a loan, why should it not be allowed?’ Sharma said, adding, ‘This is what we call data colonisation.'”

