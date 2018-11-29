“The Blackmagic eGPU Pro features the powerful Radeon RX Vega 64 inside, providing a significantly faster GPU than its non-Pro predecessor,” Miller reports. “There’s also DisplayPort connectivity.”
“Our own Jeff Benjamin reviewed the original Blackmagic eGPU and noted that while it offered impressive build quality, performance wasn’t quite up to par. The new eGPU Pro should help remedy that with its improved Radeon RX Vega 56,” Miller reports. “When available, the Blackmagic eGPU Pro will cost $1,199. ”
MacDailyNews Take: Workstation-class graphics performance on any Thunderbolt 3–enabled Mac coming, hopefully, in early December!