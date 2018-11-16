“Apple has pushed an update to the data used by TCC, the privacy protection system in macOS 10.14 Mojave, bringing its version number to 16.0, dated 15 November 2018,” Howard Oakley writes for The Eclectic Light Company.

“Apple provides no details as to what changes this update brings, and doesn’t even describe what this data does,” Oakley writes. “However, this update replaces the existing ‘allow applications’ list in the database, which is loaded whenever your Mac starts up. As this data file is specific to Mojave, those still using earlier versions of macOS will not receive any such update: This is Mojave-only.”

Oakley writes, “You can check whether this update has been installed by opening System Information via About This Mac, and selecting the Installations item under Software.”

MacDailyNews Take: TCC stand for Transparency, Consent, and Control. More info about macOS Mojave’s TCC here.