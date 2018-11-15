“During its Oct. 30 product event, Apple launched a slate of new products, including new iPad Pro tablets and long overdue overhauls of its MacBook Air notebook computer and Mac Mini desktop computer,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “However, Apple didn’t upgrade either its iMac or iMac Pro all-in-one desktop computers.”

“It’s clear that the iMac needs an update. The current models ship with Intel 7th Gen Core processors which, frankly, are outdated. The chip giant has been shipping 8th Gen Core desktop processors that’d offer sizable performance jumps over those 7th Gen Core processors for a while,” Eassa writes. “In fact, those processors are found inside of Apple’s freshly announced Mac Mini desktop computers.”

“A little while back, respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo with TF International Securities said that a new iMac was coming this year that would incorporate ‘a significant display performance upgrade,'” Eassa writes. “Perhaps producing such displays in volume while meeting Apple’s desired performance requirements is proving more challenging than Apple or its display manufacturing partners had hoped?”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: A processor-only bump for iMac could still happen via press release at any time. Fingers crossed for those of us in the market for state-of-the-art iMacs!