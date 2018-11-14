“Apple quietly announced [last month] that its MacBook Pro, which was not updated on stage at its Brooklyn event, will be getting a graphics bump,” Andrew E. Freedman reports for Tom’s Hardware.That comes courtesy of AMD’s Radeon Vega Mobile discrete graphics.”

Freedman reports, “The new update will come [this] month only on the most expensive model: a 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar that starts at $2,799 before configuration options.”

“It will be ‘configurable to Radeon Pro Vega 16 with 4GB of HBM2 memory or Radeon Pro Vega 20 with 4GB of HBM2 memory,’ rather than the Radeon Pro 560X that it comes with now,” Freedman reports. “The chip is built on a 14nm process. Apple suggests this will deliver up to 60 percent faster graphics performance.”

MacDailyNews Take: The options and prices are now active in Apple’s online store: • Radeon Pro Vega 16 with 4GB of HBM2 memory: $250

• Radeon Pro Vega 20 with 4GB of HBM2 memory: $350

