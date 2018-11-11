“Say you have a hard drive, a one terabyte hard drive, like I have right here, and you have an iPad,” Jerad Hill writes for State of Tech. “Maybe it’s the new iPad pro, 2018, 11 inch, or maybe it’s the previous year iPad, and you don’t wanna spend all of that money to get that external storage.”

“You already have a hard drive. We already know that we can’t plug this hard drive directly into an iPad,” Hill writes. “What do you do? Well, you use this cool device from RAVPower, to connect and then get access to all of that storage and more.”

“I picked this one up on Amazon for 65 dollars,” Hill writes. “What this device allows you to do, is connect a variety of things to your iPad. It’s great. Now we can connect any hard drives that we have to our iPad, so that we can copy over video content, copy over photo’s, whatever it is, stream stuff straight off of our hard drive. It’s amazing.”

MacDailyNews Note: RAVPower FileHubs are available via Amazon for $50.99 and under here. Via Apple’s App Store, the RAVPower FileHub Plus app is here and the RAVPower FileHub app is here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]