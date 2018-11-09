“Not everyone uses modern Macs. I spent a day with a friend who still runs 1997 and 1999 Macs 20 years on,” Simon Royal writes for Low End Mac.

“I am not as low end as I used to be and it has been a long time since I had any major dealings with Mac OS9 and the computers of that era. However, a friend still runs 20 year old machines for connecting to older serial and SCSI peripherals or an almost daily basis,” Royal writes. “Keeping these machines running is no easy task at times and not many people still have knowledge of such an age – so I am on hand for support when something goes wrong. I have been on the end of the phone numerous times, but this week got to meet them face-to-face.”

• PowerMac 8600 ‘Kansas’ – 250Mhz with 448MB RAM, running OS 9.04 with a third party USB/firewire card installed

• PowerMac G4 ‘Sawtooth’ – 450Mhz with 1.25GB RAM running OS 9.1 and an Adaptec SCSI card installed

MacDailyNews Take: Mac OS 9.2.2 was a joy to work with and wonderful to look at, too! And, yes, that “448MB RAM” is not a typo. Here’s a shot of a Mac packed to the gills with 672 MB RAM: