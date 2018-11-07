Pages 7.3:
• Publish your books directly to Apple Books for download or purchase
• Performance and stability improvements
Numbers 7.3:
• Performance and stability improvements
Keynote 8.3:
• Performance and stability improvements
iMovie 10.1.10:
• Removes the option to share video files directly to Facebook
• Adds a new Prepare for Facebook option which exports a Facebook-compatible video file to your system that you can manually add to the Facebook website
• Improves overall stability
GarageBand 2.3.7 (iOS):
• Supports keyboard commands when using a Smart Keyboard or Bluetooth keyboard
• Adds the Wah stompbox pedal and Face Control to Smart Guitar
• Provides stability improvements and bug fixes