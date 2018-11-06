“The role tech companies play in U.S. elections has been a topic of intense scrutiny since 2016,” Lauren Feiner reports for CNBC. “These are some of the ways that tech companies are trying to surface quality information to voters on Election Day.”

“Google’s get-out-the-vote effort was hard to miss. The Google doodle on its homepage Tuesday morning morphed the company logo into the words ‘Go Vote,'” Feiner reports. “When you click the doodle, it takes you to a search query “Where do I vote #ElectionDay” and pulls up an info box where you can enter your home address to find your voting location.”

“On Election Day, Facebook is trying to surface relevant information for users through its 2018 Election tab, where it lists the candidates on the ballot in your district,” Feiner reports. “Facebook-owned Instagram is also helping to get out the vote by adding an ‘I Voted’ sticker and a ‘We Voted!’ story at the top of the app.”

“Apple is promoting apps that will help you ‘Vote Smarter’ in the home page of its App Store. Included on the list are The Washington Post; theSkimm, which digests big issues into bite-sized content; and Countable, an app that surfaces political news relevant to a users’ district. It’s also got Lyft to help you get to the polls,” Feiner reports. “Apple News is curating midterms information throughout the day and will deliver live election results through the app Tuesday night. Live video will also be available through the app from NBC and ABC Tuesday night, according to a post on Apple’s App Store.”

