“In 2011, Steven Yang’s laptop battery gave out. Searching online, he couldn’t find a new battery from a third-party supplier with good enough ratings. Instead, he was faced with paying an arm and a leg to buy a battery from the manufacturer,” Gautam Srikishan reports for The Verge. “With this problem in mind, Yang created Anker and began developing and selling batteries and chargers through Amazon.”

“Just one year later, the company was profitable and highly regarded by customers,” Srikishan reports. “Now, Anker has set its sights on solving bigger problems in the tech and gadget world.”

“On this week’s interview episode of The Vergecast, Nilay sat down with Yang backstage before Anker’s event in New York City,” Srikishan reports. “The two talked about the humble beginnings of Anker, the new products it’s bringing to market, and the many ins and outs of USB-C.”



