“Just one year later, the company was profitable and highly regarded by customers,” Srikishan reports. “Now, Anker has set its sights on solving bigger problems in the tech and gadget world.”
“On this week’s interview episode of The Vergecast, Nilay sat down with Yang backstage before Anker’s event in New York City,” Srikishan reports. “The two talked about the humble beginnings of Anker, the new products it’s bringing to market, and the many ins and outs of USB-C.”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: