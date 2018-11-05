“This wasn’t my first extended usage of DuckDuckGo, a privacy-optimized alternative to the omnipresent Alphabet, Inc., search engine that long ago became a verb. DuckDuckGo prides itself on not tracking users and started getting attention after Edward Snowden’s revelations of widespread government internet surveillance,” Rob Pegoraro writes for Yahoo Finance. “Now, that non-Google search sits at the center of my browsing experience on one of the computers I use most often.”

“Google’s advantage is supposed to be its personalized search, which DuckDuckGo lacks — you can’t even create a user account there,” Pegoraro writes. “But for everyday queries, that doesn’t matter. That’s been my daily reality on my iPad, where I set DuckDuckGo as the default a couple of years ago, and it’s persisted on my Windows laptop since my more recent promotion of the site to default-search status there.”

“Going on this Google diet, has not, however, meant saying goodbye to the company’s services. Not only does it remain the default in my copies of Chrome, its ability to constrain a search to specific dates remains a huge advantage. DuckDuckGo can show results from the last day, week or month, but that’s it—making it unhelpful for finding something I wrote in 2011 but not later pieces on the same subject. For that I have to return to Google (or use Bing),” Pegoraro writes. “But giving some of your search business to somebody besides the No. 1 firm still holds value. In a world of security vulnerabilities and data breaches, you can help secure your data by not keeping too much of it in any one place.”

