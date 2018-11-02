“Macs aren’t for pros,” they said…. Well guess what? They’re wrong!
MacStadium has colocations of Mac servers located all around the world. Mac mini, Mac Pro, and iMac Pro are all used by Fortune 500 companies and developers for enterprise-class infrastructure and private clouds.
Snazzy Labs’ host, Quinn Nelson, takes a tour of one of America’s most quirky tech companies:
(enable CC if you can’t hear everything)
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to Brian and everyone at MacStadium on their Apple event spotlight!
Dearest, most-treasured interns: Do what you do best.
Prost, everyone!
