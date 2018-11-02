Snazzy Labs visits a company that takes Mac mini and Mac Pro to the next level.

“Macs aren’t for pros,” they said…. Well guess what? They’re wrong!

MacStadium has colocations of Mac servers located all around the world. Mac mini, Mac Pro, and iMac Pro are all used by Fortune 500 companies and developers for enterprise-class infrastructure and private clouds.

Snazzy Labs’ host, Quinn Nelson, takes a tour of one of America’s most quirky tech companies:

(enable CC if you can’t hear everything)