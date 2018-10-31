“The Cupertino, California, company introduced new versions of the iPad Pro, its higher-end tablet,” Moon and Nellis report. “Prices for the iPad Pros increased to $799 and $999 for 11- and 12.9-inch models, though Apple plans to keep an older 10.5-inch version on sale for $649.”
“A new version of the Mac Book Air, originally released in 2011, will feature a higher-resolution display and thinner bezels and start at $1,199, up from $999,” Moon and Nellis report. “Apple said the Mac Mini, a small desktop customers provide their own display and accessories for, would add processing power and memory capacity and start at $799, also an increase.”
MacDailyNews Take: New and vastly upgraded tech like Retina displays, TrueDepth Camera systems, and T2 chips, to mention just three, don’t come free.
Newsflash: Apple sells premium products at premium prices to premium customers.
