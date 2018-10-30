“Why, it seems like only yesterday that Steve Jobs first pulled the MacBook Air from a manila envelope for the world to see,” Brian Heater writes for techCrunch. “It wasn’t, of course — that was 10 years ago this January. In that past decade, the ultraportable laptop has become a massive hit for the company, helping to redefine the notebook space.”

“But no Apple product deserved a makeover more than the MacBook,” Heater writes. “The big change to the product is the most obvious — and far and away the most requested. Apple FINALLY brought a retina display to the device. That puts the new 13-inch screen at 2560 x 1600 — and it looks great. The bump up will be like night and day for longtime Air users who are finally ready to upgrade.”



“The keyboards are new, which is kind of a mixed bag. Apple has certainly improved upon things on that front over three generations, including the most recent version, which are quieter, courtesy of a kind of rubber bladder that also doubles as protection against spills,” Heater writes. “All in all, a solid and long-awaited update to Apple’s best-loved laptop.”

MacDailyNews Take: We love it! We'd love it a bit more at $999, but, hey, these Retina displays cost money and are well worth the extra cost. Apple has kept the older MacBook Air (1.8GHz dual-core 5th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of 1600MHz LPDDR3 memory, 128GB of SSD storage, Intel HD Graphics 6000) around at the $999 price point, but the $200 difference is well worth what you get with the new model.

