This update:
• Adds support for Group FaceTime video and audio calls, which support up to 32 participants simultaneously, are encrypted end-to-end for privacy, and can be initiated from a group Messages conversation, or joined at any time during an active call.
• Adds over 70 new emoji characters, including new characters with red hair, gray hair and curly hair, new emoji for bald people, more emotive smiley faces and additional emoji representing animals, sports and food.
For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT209149
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
MacDailyNews Take: The World’s Most Advanced Operating System gets even snappier!