“Along with the new Home button-free iPad Pro, we expect at least three new Macs to be revealed at Apple’s October 30th event,” Jeff Benjamin writes for 9to5Mac. “Perhaps most anticipated is the long-rumored replacement for the current $999 MacBook Air, Apple’s decidedly entry level Mac.”

“We expect the MacBook Air and 12-inch MacBook lines to converge with the release of Apple’s new entry level machine,” Benjamin writes. “It will likely feature a build that’s more similar to the 12-inch MacBook than the 13-inch MacBook Air it’s intended to supplant.”

“Along with the new MacBook Air replacement, we expect new iMacs and a new Mac mini. Both machines are rumored to come equipped with processor spec upgrades, but the Mac mini in particular may see additional design changes as it focuses more on the professional user base,” Benjamin writes. “It’s also possible that Apple’s new desktop machines will include the company’s T2 chip, which can be currently found in the iMac Pro and 2018 MacBook Pro.”



MacDailyNews Take: We cannot wait to see this professionally-focused Mac mini! This is going to be a jam-packed event; just four days to go!