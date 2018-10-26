Photographers from around the world are capturing stunning photographs on iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xr using Portrait mode, taking advantage of its new Depth Control feature that makes it possible to adjust the depth of field to create photos with a sophisticated bokeh effect.

An update coming soon will deliver Depth Control to real-time preview, allowing photographers to change the amount of background blur before the shot is taken.

These images pulled from the #ShotoniPhone tag across social media highlight the enhanced Portrait mode on iPhone XS, showing advanced photography techniques that everyone can use.

MacDailyNews Note: For tips and techniques to help capture great photos and videos on iPhone, visit apple.com/iphone/photography-how-to/. Source: Apple Inc.