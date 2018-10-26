“Following the first deliveries to customers in Australia and New Zealand, iPhone XR launch day continues around the world,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Apple CEO Tim Cook visited the company’s Piazza Liberty store in Milan today to celebrate the iPhone XR release, posing for pictures with customers and employees, which he later shared on Twitter,” Rossignol reports. “As more customers lean towards online pre-orders, the iconic iPhone launch day lines of the past have dwindled over the years.”

Buongiorno Piazza Liberty! Milan is one of my favorite cities and I am very happy to be here with you today. Around the world, we hope everyone is enjoying the new iPhone XR! pic.twitter.com/hmJb8yrNCM — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 26, 2018

Thank you ⁦@tim_cook⁩ for being with us Today in Milano Piazza Liberty for iPhone Xr launch day. It was amazing! pic.twitter.com/vclzBkEcR3 — Marco Cavasassi (@MarcoCavasassi) October 26, 2018

iPhone XR line status 10 minutes ahead of launch: literally no one (except me). Advance-reserved phones apparently are the way former line-waiters went this year. pic.twitter.com/XFyAbDja4r — Jeremy Horwitz (@horwitz) October 26, 2018

HAPPY IPHONE XR LAUNCH DAY FRANKLIN!! Why wait in crazy lines when your friends at COOLSPRINGS MALL AT&T have what you want without waiting?! Come see us this morning & get discounted cases, screenglass & wireless chargers for your NEW IPHONE XR!! See you soon!! pic.twitter.com/QIJXCAjm2N — AT&T Portables COOLsprings! (@GalleriaAt) October 26, 2018

Apple stores starting to open around the world now for iPhone XR launch day. In Shibuya Japan, the line was 700 people. Population there is only 220,000 or 1/4 the size of Indianapolis. Either Japan didn't allow pre-ordering or these people are crazy to want to stand in that line pic.twitter.com/O9Mpvg1WZh — Paul Crisp (@pcrispy) October 26, 2018

