“An Apple Watch can often provide useful heart-rate data on its owner, but one quick-thinking Apple intern actually strapped his watch onto a fellow passenger when she collapsed during an airline flight,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac.

The career-deciding moment for [Brian] Shear occurred on a plane ride from Arizona back to D.C., when soon after takeoff the woman sitting in front of him passed out.

Shear, along with an internal medicine physician and a lifeguard, jumped out of their seats and started working on her.

Shear pulled off his Apple Watch and put it on the woman to monitor her pulse. When the plane landed, he gave the watch to the emergency technician so doctors could have her pulse data from the flight.

“That’s when I decided that I want to go to medical school. I want to be the one using the latest technology and be a part of pushing it forward, not the one making and selling it.” — Central Michigan University

