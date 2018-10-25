“The iPhone Xr is set to launch on Friday, October 26, and ahead of its release date, we were able to get our hands on a review unit from Apple,” Juli Clover writes for MacRumors.

“We spent the day with the iPhone XR in New York City, checking out its feature set and doing a quick comparison with the higher-priced iPhone XS for all of our readers who are thinking of picking up Apple’s most affordable flagship smartphone later this week,” Clover writes. “The iPhone XR in our video is the black version, which looks fantastic with the glass body and matching aluminum frame, but it’s worth noting the XR comes in several colors that are a bit more fun: white, yellow, coral, blue, and PRODUCT(RED).”

“One of the most notable differences between the XR and the XS is the XR’s ‘Liquid Retina’ LCD display compared the OLED display of the XS,” Clover writes. “If you have both phones side by side, you’re going to notice the lower 1792 x 828 resolution, but on its own, the XR’s display is perfectly adequate. Basically, it looks totally fine for an LCD display, and, in fact, better than previous Apple LCDs.”



Much more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Interesting fact: iPhone Xr Portrait Mode only works with faces. So, you can’t take a beautiful shot of that glass of beer with gorgeous bokeh in the background as you can with iPhone X, Xs, and Xs Max. So, that’s certainly something to keep in mind if you’re already used to using or want to use Portrait mode for things other than people’s faces.