“While Siri is now able to perform more on your Mac, a new patent today shows us that more business tasks are on tap for future macOS updates and/or the next version of macOS,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “More importantly, Siri will be programmed / trained to multitask in the future.”

“Apple notes that some existing techniques for assisting the user to perform a task in a multi-tasking environment may include, for example, dictation,” Purcher reports. “Typically, a user may be required to manually perform many other tasks in a multi-tasking environment.”

Purcher reports, “Techniques for providing a digital assistant in a multi-tasking environment are desired for various purposes such as reducing the cumbersomeness of searching objects or information, enabling efficient object management, maintaining continuity between tasks performed at the user device and at another electronic device, and reducing the user’s manual effort in adjusting system configurations.”

MacDailyNews Take: If they can get this to work, Siri is going to have to get a lot more advanced as it still has issues with simple commands. Imagine trying to multi-task with Siri!