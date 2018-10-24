Nuance has posted the following “Product Discontinuation Notice” for Dragon Professional Individual for Mac.

Nuance is constantly evaluating its product portfolio to see how we can best meet the needs of our customers and business. After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue the Dragon Professional Individual for Mac line-up.

Dragon Professional Individual for Mac is being discontinued effective 10/22/2018 and will no longer be available for purchase. Customers may still receive telephone support for up to 90-days from date of activating the software in North America and up to 180 days from date of software activation in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific regions. Your statutory rights are not affected. Customers who have purchased Dragon Professional Individual for Mac version 6 (“Software”) benefit from a perpetual license to the Software and may continue using the Software. Nuance will no longer provide updates for the Software after 10/22/2018 and the Nuance support team will adhere to supporting the Software according to the support policies outlined above. In addition, customers will continue to have access to the Nuance Dragon Knowledgebase for online resources.

Source: Nuance Communications, Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: Do you use Dragon Professional Individual for Mac?