“Ever since the iPhone XS came out, there’s been criticism of its front camera — specifically, that it overly smooths skin,” Nilay Patel writes for The Verge. “This, of course, was dubbed ‘Beautygate.'”

“It was definitely there, but now it’s going away,” Patel writes. “During our iPhone XR review, Apple told me that iOS 12.1 will fix a bug in its smart HDR camera system that resulted in smoother-looking photos taken by the front camera on the iPhone XS and XR.”

Patel explains that the Smart HDR feature would sometimes use a less sharp base image than it could have. In iOS 12.1, Smart HDR will use the sharpest image for the base frame, putting “Beautygate to rest.”

MacDailyNews Take: Smart HDR sometimes choosing a less sharp base frame from which to build the image perfectly explains the cause "Beautygate." Selfies taken with Apple's iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr are about to look sharp!

