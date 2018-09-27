“Mr. Bendgate himself Lewis Hilsenteger of Unboxed Therapy decided to switch to using the iPhone XS Max this week so that he could test it out,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “Rather quickly he’s found something to pick on and it’s an odd ball matter to be sure, but one that is mildly educational and definitely entertaining to see unfold.”

“Do the new iPhones actually provide their selfie camera with what’s known in the industry as a ‘beauty mode?,'” Purcher reports. “A mode that purposely smooths out and lightens your skin and even clothing in a selfie so as to make you look lighter and brighter[?]”

“While Apple may brush this off and say it’s just the great new AI being used in the camera by the Neural Engine blah, blah, blah, Hilsenteger has a point,” Purcher reports. “There’s no doubt that Hilsenteger is a bit of an Apple Sh*t disturber, but if you don’t take it or him too seriously, the segment could be worth at least a chuckle at the effort he goes through to stir things up.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Welcome to iPhone’s Portrait Mode. There are different lighting options (Natural, Studio, Contour, etc.) and there are also different points on the image you can tap that would set different exposures and focus, both in auto and manual, so many effects can be achieved if you want to manipulate images or simply stir up some excrement in order to gin up YouTube views. If you want a less “smooth,” more accurate-looking image, selfies or otherwise, use iPhone’s PHOTO mode, not PORTRAIT mode.