“That fight will have real implications for consumers as studios pull back licensed content and silo it into paid subscriptions,” Brandom writes. “Right now, a single Netflix subscription will get you Marvel movies and DC shows alongside in-house originals — but soon, both of those may leave for parent-company subscriptions at Disney and Time Warner respectively. It’s a kind of streaming Cold War, as each company tries to leverage its own franchises into a standalone subscription bundle.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, as far as feature-length films, there will always be some mechanism to rent specific titles (à la iTunes Store). If companies attempted to force monthly subscriptions to see certain films, they’d likely unleash a torrent of piracy the likes of which they’d rather not even contemplate.