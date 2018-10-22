“Apple is onto its fifth round of testing for its current generation of operating system betas, with developers in the program able to update their devices with new builds of iOS 12.1, tvOS 12.1, and watchOS 5.1,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider. “”

“Developers taking part in the testing program can download the new builds either from the Apple Developer Center or as an over-the-air update to devices already enrolled in the scheme,” Owen reports. “The public beta version usually surfaces within a few days of the developer counterpart, and can be acquired from the Apple Beta Software Program website.”

“This release of tvOS 12.1 appears to be more an improvement and bug fix release, and so far has lacked any major changes that would be noticeable by users,” Owen reports. “As with iOS 12.1 and tvOS 12.1, there are few extra features in watchOS 5.1 over watchOS 5, but the main change is the inclusion of Group FaceTime call support, and the ability to handle the call in audio until the user is able to continue from an iOS device in video.”

Much more, inclduign video and links, in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Plus over 70 emoji!