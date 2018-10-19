“Americans do love the Apple ecosystem [and] few try to leave the fortress,” Joanna Stern reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Those who wish to leave iOS have to do some climbing — like buying new charging cables and transferring photos and other cloud-stored goodies. The biggest barrier, however, comes in the shape of a big green bubble. That is how Apple users know they’re chatting with someone on a non-Apple device. If outgoing messages are green, they’re not being sent via Apple’s iMessage platform; they’re just plain, old text messages.”

“That means no acknowledgments when a message is delivered or read — or that someone is typing a response. It also means limited video sharing and visual tools, and less, if any, compatibility with the more advanced iMessage apps, including Apple Pay,” Stern reports. “If you send a message in Apple’s Messages app from one Apple device to another, it appears on screen in a blue bubble, indicating it is being routed through Apple’s servers and encrypted end to end. This happens whether you’re logged in with your phone number or email address… If you’re sending a message from an iPhone to phones running other operating systems, it will go out in a green bubble, via your phone’s cellular network as an old-school text message (aka SMS or MMS).”

“iMessage exists because, well, text messaging sucks. One of the fathers of iMessage, Scott Forstall, Apple’s former senior vice president of iOS software, told me that the system was developed in the early days of iOS because Apple wanted ‘messaging to feel more like a conversation,'” Stern reports. “That is still what makes blue-bubble conversations so much better than green-bubble ones. Not only do you get more functionality inside the messaging window, you can pick up the conversation from one device to the next—iPhone to MacBook to Apple Watch.”

Much more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We don’t have a ton, thankfully, but we do have a few poor souls who text us with their ugly, dysfunctional green bubbles and it’s a awful experience. They can’t do much of anything. They can’t execute or experience any of the cool stuff we Messages users can. It’s just plain sad. Our Message for them is always the same: “Get a real iPhone!” Several of them have and they’ve thanked us profusely for the advice.