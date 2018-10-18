The Pixelmator Team today released Pixelmator Pro 1.2 Quicksilver, a major update to the fast and powerful image editor for Mac. The update adds support for macOS Mojave, including an all-new light appearance, Core ML-powered automatic photo enhancement, batch image processing via the Automator app, and much more.

“Users love Pixelmator Pro for making such powerful image editing tools so incredibly easy to use,” said Saulius Dailide, one of the founders of the Pixelmator Team, in a statement. “And the new ML Enhance is our most powerful feature yet – it lets you dramatically improve the look of any photo with a single click, thanks to a machine learning algorithm trained on millions of professional photos.”

The new ML Enhance feature in Pixelmator Pro automatically enhances photos – balancing the colors, evening out exposure, and making changes to individual color ranges – to give you the best starting point for making your own creative edits to a photo. Powered by Core ML and developed using a carefully refined set of millions of professional photos, the machine learning algorithm analyzes photos to detect the objects they contain, then enhances their colors and brings out missing details, leaving the final creative touches to the user.

Pixelmator Pro — ML Enhance from Pixelmator Team on Vimeo.

The update also brings the option to use a gorgeous light appearance, giving users an entirely new way to experience Pixelmator Pro. In addition, Pixelmator Pro 1.2 Quicksilver includes a refreshed, much more native dark appearance, so the app now adapts seamlessly to the light and dark modes in macOS Mojave. And with automatic switching, Pixelmator Pro instantly updates to match the current appearance of macOS.

Automator support and five powerful, versatile actions now makes it possible to batch process images using the professional editing tools available in Pixelmator Pro. The Auto Enhance Images action uses the new ML Enhance feature to automatically improve photos, Auto White Balance Images automatically corrects white balance, Apply Color Adjustments to Images and Apply Effects to Images makes every single color adjustment and effect in Pixelmator Pro available in Automator, and Change Type of Images makes it a breeze to convert batches of images from one file format to another. So now, working with large sets of images and making repetitive edits becomes effortless.

Pixelmator Pro 1.2 Quicksilver includes many other improvements, including support for colorful SVG Fonts, the new Continuity Camera, an Eraser Mode for the Pixel Paint tool, as well as a range of additional performance improvements and fixes.

More info about Pixelmator Pro 1.2 Quicksilver here.

Pixelmator Pro is a real value that just keeps getting better. Highly recommended!

