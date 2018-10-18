“Apple Inc. said it will hold a product announcement Oct. 30 in Brooklyn, New York, likely to unveil new iPads and Mac computers,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg. “The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is planning the biggest revamp to the iPad Pro since it first went on sale in 2015, as well as a lower-cost MacBook laptop and a new Mac mini desktop, Bloomberg News reported earlier this year.”

“This will mark the first Apple product introduction to take place in New York since the company unveiled its digital textbooks service in 2012. It is, however, the second Apple product launch outside of California this year,” Gurman reports. “In March, the company announced new education software and an update to the entry-level iPad at a Chicago-area high school.”

“Apple is planning new iPad Pros in two screen sizes — 11 inches and 12.9 inches — that will both use facial recognition for unlocking, rather than a Home button with a fingerprint sensor,” Gurman reports. “Beyond tablets, the company is planning an entry-level Mac with a high-resolution screen to succeed the once-popular MacBook Air. The new Mac mini desktop will focus on professional users.”

MacDailyNews Take: This is going to be quite a Christmas for the Cupertino Colossus!

