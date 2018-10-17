“Even in a world of face unlocking and fingerprint scanning, we still haven’t escaped the password just yet,” David Nield writes for Gizmodo. “They’re still a necessity and they’re still annoying to remember. There are now numerous browser features, third-party tools, and even hardware dongles designed to help keep your login credentials safe and secure. Here’s how to make sure you’re doing passwords right in 2018.”

“The best passwords are impossible to forget but very difficult to guess, even for someone who knows your dog’s birthday and the name of the first street you lived on,” Nield writes. “Keep them long, use a mixture of characters, and don’t repeat the same password across multiple accounts (otherwise your entire digital identity could be unlocked in one fell swoop).

“Most experts now recommend using a passphrase if you must come up with your own passwords, which means a random collection of words, interspersed with special characters and numbers,” Nield writes. “Trying to remember a passphrase for every single account isn’t easy though—which is why you need to enlist some help.”

Read more in the full article here.