“The best passwords are impossible to forget but very difficult to guess, even for someone who knows your dog’s birthday and the name of the first street you lived on,” Nield writes. “Keep them long, use a mixture of characters, and don’t repeat the same password across multiple accounts (otherwise your entire digital identity could be unlocked in one fell swoop).
“Most experts now recommend using a passphrase if you must come up with your own passwords, which means a random collection of words, interspersed with special characters and numbers,” Nield writes. “Trying to remember a passphrase for every single account isn’t easy though—which is why you need to enlist some help.”
MacDailyNews Take: We use Apple’s iCloud Keychain and Keychain Access extensively and recommend Apple macOS and iOS users do so, too.
Always use unique passwords and use Apple’s Keychain Access and iCloud Keychain to create and manage them. When used properly, it works like a dream.
