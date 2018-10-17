“The current lineup, still sold on Apple.com, features five-generation-old Intel dual-core Haswell processors with clock speeds up to 3.0GHz,” Rossignol reports. “Other tech specs include up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, up to 1TB of flash storage, and the choice of Intel HD Graphics 5000 or Intel Iris integrated graphics. Prices start at $499.”
Rossignol reports, “The good news is that the long wait for an update may be coming to an end, as two reliable sources in Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Apple scoopster Mark Gurman both expect a new Mac mini to be released later this year.”
MacDailyNews Take: An Apple special media event coming in late October, just before Halloween? A new Mac mini would be a nice treat indeed, after four long years!
