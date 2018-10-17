The new iPhone Xr, integrating breakthrough technologies from iPhone Xs in an all-screen glass and aluminum design featuring a stunning 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display — the most advanced LCD in a smartphone — and six beautiful finishes will be available for customers to pre-order beginning Friday, October 19 at 12:01 a.m. PST on apple.com and the Apple Store app. iPhone XR is packed with the newest technologies including the A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine, the smartest and most powerful chip in a smartphone, which unlocks new experiences for immersive AR, games and photography, while still delivering all day battery life, lasting up to an hour and a half longer than iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone Xr features an advanced wide-angle lens camera with an all-new sensor that delivers Smart HDR and faster auto-focus, while a 30 percent larger sensor with larger and deeper pixels improves image fidelity and low-light performance in photos and videos. Improvements to the ISP, Neural Engine and software algorithms enable Portrait mode from a single-lens camera with sophisticated bokeh effect. The new Depth Control lets you adjust the depth of field both in real-time preview and post-capture. The latest TrueDepth camera system offers Portrait mode and Portrait Lighting for amazing selfies, and also brings Face ID, the most secure facial authentication system ever in a smartphone, to iPhone XR.

The most durable front glass ever in a smartphone is wrapped in an elegantly matched anodized band made from 7000 series aerospace-grade aluminum, and the glass back enables wireless charging. A seven-layer color process gives the glass back beautiful nuanced hues in six beautiful finishes, black, white, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED. iPhone Xr also introduces Dual SIM through the use of a nano-SIM and digital eSIM. iPhone XR is water resistant, with a rating of IP67, and protects against everyday spills including coffee, tea and soda.

iPhone Xr will be available in more than 50 countries and territories, and in Apple Store locations beginning Friday, October 26 at 8 a.m. local time. Stores will have iPhone Xr available for walk-in customers, who are encouraged to arrive early.

Additionally, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will also be available in more than 30 countries and territories including Chile, Colombia, Malaysia and Thailand on the same day.

Pricing and Availability

iPhone Xr will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED starting at $749 (US) from apple.com in the Apple Store app and Apple Store locations, and is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary). Walk-in available in most stores.

Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone Xr beginning Friday, October 19 at 12:01 a.m. PST with availability beginning Friday, October 26, in more than 50 countries and territories including Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Herzegovina, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Malaysia, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UAE, UK, US and US Virgin Islands.

iPhone Xr will be available to customers in additional countries and territories including Armenia, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Macau, Maldives, Myanmar, Ukraine and Vietnam on Friday, November 2.

iPhone Xr will be available to customers in Israel beginning Thursday, November 1.

Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max beginning Friday, October 19 at 12:01 a.m. PST with availability beginning Friday, October 26 at 8 a.m. local time in additional countries including Chile, Colombia, Malaysia and Thailand.

iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will be available to customers in South Korea and more than 10 additional countries and territories beginning Friday, November 2.

Source: Apple Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: The flood of X-class iPhones really begins this Friday!