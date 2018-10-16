“Paul Allen, the fiercely private Microsoft co-founder known as much for his love of sports, rock music, and philanthropic endeavors as his software creation, died late Monday,” Jon Swartz reports for Barron’s. “He was 65.”

“Allen’s investment firm, Vulcan, announced his death from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Swartz reports. “Two weeks ago, Allen revealed he started treatment for the disease, the same type of cancer he was treated for in 2009.”

“Allen was the low-key partner who convinced his friend Bill Gates to drop out of Harvard in 1975 to start what would become [at one time] the world’s biggest software company,” Swartz reports. “It was Allen who came up with the name ‘Micro-Soft,’ Allen claimed in his 2011 memoir, ‘Idea Man.’ The hyphen was later dropped… Health issues related to Hodgkin’s lymphoma forced Allen to leave Microsoft in 1983, although he remained on the company’s board until 2000.”

R.I.P. Our industry has lost a pioneer and our world has lost a force for good. We send our deepest condolences to Paul's friends, the Allen family and everyone at Microsoft. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 15, 2018