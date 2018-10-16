“Granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday, the patent for ‘Device access using voice authentication’ is relatively straightforward, namely detecting the speaker’s voice for a vocal request and determining if it is the main registered user,” Owen reports. “According to the patent, a device capable to receive speech input from a user could conceivably create a ‘voice print’ for the owner, using multiple examples of their speech. This text-independent voice print would determine characteristics of the user’s voice to create a model, either on the device or via an external service, with the result being the point of comparison for future checks. ”
“This patent is one of a number Apple has filed in the field, and it certainly isn’t the first to surface from the company. For example, a 2011 patent application for “User Profiling for Voice Input Processing” suggests virtually the same idea as the newly-granted patent,” Owen reports. “In August, it was revealed Apple was looking into using voice prints for a slightly different purpose: differentiating between multiple users.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: One product in which such capability is sorely needed is HomePod, as anyone with a family and at least one of Apple’s semi-smart speakers can attest.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]