“After eradicating the headphone jack from all its phones, Apple may drop the audio port from its new 2018 iPad Pro tablets,” Diaz writes. “This latest round comes from a leaker on Twitter named @CoinCoin (reported by PocketNow) noting that the slate’s thinness will make a headphone jack hard to include.”
“The rumor says that the 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 will be thinner than the current version: 5.9 millimeters vs the current 6.9 millimeters. In fact, it’s way thinner than the 7.7-millimeter thick iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max,” Diaz writes. “I wonder when the jack will drop from the Macbook and iMac lines. I can’t imagine it surviving past 2019.”
MacDailyNews Take: If true, so be it. As we wrote last month:
Our sympathies to Luddites the world over.
Time marches on. You can’t leap forward when you’re bogged down with anachronisms.
Get yourself a pair of AirPods already.
