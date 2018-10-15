“A new alleged leak claims that the new iPad Pro 2018 will not have a standard 3.5-millimeter headphone jack — but it may be thinner than any phone,” Jesus Diaz writes for Laptop Mag.

“After eradicating the headphone jack from all its phones, Apple may drop the audio port from its new 2018 iPad Pro tablets,” Diaz writes. “This latest round comes from a leaker on Twitter named @CoinCoin (reported by PocketNow) noting that the slate’s thinness will make a headphone jack hard to include.”

“The rumor says that the 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 will be thinner than the current version: 5.9 millimeters vs the current 6.9 millimeters. In fact, it’s way thinner than the 7.7-millimeter thick iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max,” Diaz writes. “I wonder when the jack will drop from the Macbook and iMac lines. I can’t imagine it surviving past 2019.”

