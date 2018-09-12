“To rub salt in our wounds, Apple won’t even ship the Lightning-to-3.5mm audio jack dongle with its new 2018 iPhones,” Gottsegen writes, “like it did with iPhones in previous years.”
Gottsegen writes, “Instead, you can buy the dongle separately for $9.”
MacDailyNews Take: If you can’t swing $9, you can’t afford a smartphone.
MacDailyNews Take: Our sympathies to Luddites the world over.
Time marches on. You can’t leap forward when you’re bogged down with anachronisms.
Get yourself a pair of AirPods already.