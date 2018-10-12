“The scene was chronicled by Religion News Service reporter Jack Jenkins, who happened to be at Apple Georgetown when Kanye decided to drop in,” Campbell reports. “Shared on Twitter, Jenkins’ account starts off as a celebrity sighting, but quickly takes a turn for the surreal when West asks to give an impromptu ‘keynote’ to customers in the store.”
“Apple store staff refused to comment on why West was at the location, though photos shared to Twitter suggest he was attending a Genius Bar appointment. Whether employees permitted the rap guru to stand on the store’s tables and address its customers, or if West’s request to do so was mostly rhetorical, is unclear,” Campbell reports. “West exited the premises in as dramatic a fashion as he entered, announcing he is ‘going to Africa.'”
He just asked to give a “keynote” on top a table.
He’s doing it. pic.twitter.com/y30F1bU9aj
— Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 11, 2018
MacDailyNews Take: Shades of Dave Chappelle.
And here we thought we were fixated on Apple.
Dude makes Elon Musk look all there.
