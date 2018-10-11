“Apple supplier Foxconn/Hon Hai reports a 30% revenue jump in September to about $18.8B, its second best monthly result in history,” Brandy Betz reports for Seeking Alpha.

“Officials say the ‘three biggest product lines in terms of month-on-month and annual increase comes in this order: consumer, computing, and communications,'” Betz reports.

“The results bode well for Apple,” Beta reports, “which recently launched three new iPhone models.”

MacDailyNews Take: Foxconn’s results certainly do bode well for Apple, which is currently selling at clearance prices (vs. their usual sale prices) – a situation of which, we expect, Apple’s buyback team is willing to take full advantage.