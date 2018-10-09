“Digging a little deeper, I place Finder Quick Actions at the top of the list,” LeVitus writes. “These new items appear at the bottom of the Preview pane in Finder windows when files are selected.”
“You can create your own Quick Actions using Automator,” LeVitus writes. “To me, that may be the sweetest part…”
MacDailyNews Take: Being able to quickly convert files and trim audio and video in Mojave is a real timesaver!
