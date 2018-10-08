“Apple is in talks with BT over a ­partnership designed to boost the push of both companies into pay-TV,” Christopher Williams reports for The Daily Telegraph.

“It is understood that the two sides are in early discussions over a deal that would make BT’s mobile brand EE a major distributor of Apple TV set-top boxes,” Williams reports. “The telecoms operator would offer the technology to EE broadband customers pre-loaded with apps to ­deliver BT Sport and channels from other broadcasters.”

Williams reports, “Apple already has a similar deal in Switzerland with the telecoms operator and pay-TV provider Salt.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: As with the Verizon deal, this would be another nice win for Apple. The more Apple TV boxes in people's homes and businesses, the better!

