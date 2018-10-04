Interbrand has announced Apple, Google, and Amazon are the three most valuable brands in its 2018 Best Global Brands report, with luxury and retail as the two dominant sectors. Now in its 19th year, the report’s 2018 theme is Activating Brave, and examines the role that brand strength plays in the bold transformation of the world’s leading businesses.

This year, the list features two new entrants and three re-entrants. Spotify joins at #92 (USD $5,176m), and Subaru at #100 (USD $4,214m) for the first time. Chanel re-enters at #23 (USD $20,005m, last on in 2009). Hennessy also returns at #98 (USD $4,722, last on in 2009), and Nintendo at #99 (USD $4,696m, last on in 2014).

“A decade after the global financial crisis, the brands that are growing fastest are those that intuitively understand their customers and make brave iconic moves that delight and deliver in new ways,” said Charles Trevail, Global Chief Executive Officer of Interbrand, in a statement.

For six consecutive years, Apple holds the top position. Apple’s brand value grew by 16 percent to USD $214,480m. Google’s brand value by 10 percent to USD $155,506m. Amazon achieved 56% growth and is the third brand to achieve a 100 billion dollar brand valuation (USD $100,764m), as well as the top performer among 28 brands with double-digit percent growth. Following Microsoft at #4 (USD $92,715m), are Coca-Cola (USD $66,341m), Samsung (USD $59,890m), Toyota (USD $53,404m), Mercedes-Benz (USD $48,601m), Facebook (USD $45,168m). McDonald’s (USD $43,417m) returns to round out the Top 10.

The five Top Growing Brands include Amazon (56 percent growth) 2017 new entrant Netflix (45 percent), Gucci (30 percent), 2017 new entrant Salesforce.com (23 percent), and Louis Vuitton (23 percent). After five years as the Top Growing Brand, Facebook declines six percent.

More than half of the Best Global Brands came from five sectors: Automotive (16), Technology (13), Financial Services (12), Luxury (9), and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (9). Luxury is the new Top Growing Sector in percentage terms (42%), replacing Retail, which continues impressive growth at second (36%). Electronics is third (20%), Sporting Goods is fourth (13%), followed by Financial Services (10%).

The combined total value of the Top 100 crosses the two trillion dollar threshold with USD $2,015,312m, an increase of 7.7% from 2017. For the complete Top 100 ranking and the report with comprehensive analysis of growth, sector, and industry trends, visit www.bestglobalbrands.com.

Source: Interbrand

MacDailyNews Take: SEE ALSO:

Apple tops most intimate brands list among millennials – March 9, 2018