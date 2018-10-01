“Silicon Valley tech companies started disclosing workforce diversity figures in 2014, but progress at the top has been slow, underscoring the challenge of transforming cultures that critics say are too homogenous, white and male dominated,” Reuters reports. “Companies including Apple Inc, Google parent Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc are headquartered in California and will each need to add at least one more woman to their boards by 2021 to meet the law’s requirement.”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s BoD is currently comprised of eight people, 6 males and 2 females:
Arthur D. Levinson, Chairman of the Board
James A. Bell
Tim Cook
Albert A. Gore Jr.
Robert A. Iger
Andrea Jung
Ronald D. Sugar
Susan L. Wagner