“In a note to clients, RBC analyst Amit Daryanani lifted his 12-month price target on shares of the Cupertino, California-based tech titan from $240 to $250,” Delventhal reports. “RBC’s survey of more than 5,000 individuals found that 26% of respondents intended to purchase an iPhone, compared to 20% last year, as reported by CNBC.”
“Not only did demand for the next generation of iPhones increase, but consumers also appear more willing to buy higher-tier, more expensive memory models, Daryanani reports,” Delventhal writes. “A whopping 68% of respondents said that they hoped to upgrade their iPhone model for improved memory.”
MacDailyNews Take: Vroom, vroom!