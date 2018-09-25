“Users are noticing fewer bars and poorer signal on iPhone XS and XS Max compared to devices like the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, especially in areas where signal is weak. Many of the complaints come from Verizon users, suggesting the issue could potentially be carrier specific,” Clover reports. “Multiple AT&T users, for example, have said the signal is the same or better, while Verizon users are seeing signal issues… Some AT&T and T-Mobile users are, however, complaining of connectivity problems too, while others have noticed better signal, leading to a confusing mix of user reports… It’s not clear if modem differences are causing the perceived connectivity issues that iPhone XS and XS Max owners are noticing or if there is a genuine bug with the new devices, but in the days following a new iPhone release, there are often carrier updates that can solve connectivity problems.”
“In addition to the LTE problems, there appears to be a separate issue with Wi-Fi,” Clover reports. “It appears that the iPhone XS and XS Max are preferring 2.4GHz networks over 5GHz networks when connecting to routers that use the same SSID for both the 2.4 and 5GHz bands… This is clearly a bug that needs to be addressed by Apple through an update.”
MacDailyNews Take: Patience, Padawans. With history as our guide, Apple will correct these issues with a software update ASAP.
